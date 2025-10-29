ITV to broadcast the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025

ITV has agreed a deal to broadcast the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025, marking the first time the tournament will be shown by the UK terrestrial broadcaster.

The agreement includes coverage of all three of England’s group stage matches (against Haiti, Venezuela and Egypt), with select fixtures from the knockout stages to be broadcast free-to-air across ITV4 and ITVX.

The tournament begins in Qatar on November 3rd and the Final will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan on November 27th. The full broadcast schedule will be announced soon.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “This deal marks the first time ITV has broadcast the FIFA U-17 World Cup and we are pleased to continue our relationship with FIFA ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup 2026. The tournament will showcase the very best in young footballing talent and will highlight future superstars of the game.”

The reigning champions are Germany, winning their first title at the 2023 tournament.