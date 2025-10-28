Sheridan leaving Paramount for NBCUniversal

Taylor Sheridan – the creator of some of Paramount’s most popular series including the likes of Yellowstone and Tulsa King – is reportedly leaving the network.

The successful showrunner, 55, is said to have signed a deal to join NBCUniversal network once his contract with Paramount expires in 2028, according to multiple reports.

Sheridan has reportedly agreed a five-year overall deal for TV and streaming, with NBCUniversal, which will begin on January 1st 2029. A separate deal for Sheridan to create movies, however, could begin as soon as 2026.

Citing various sources, US news outlet Puck claims incoming streaming chief Cindy Holland questioned some of Sheridan’s huge production budgets which could have led to his impending exit. Additionally, Sheridan is said to have been disappointed after many of the executives with whom he had worked over the years were fired or exited the company following the recent Skydance merger.

Other shows that Sheridan has created include Lioness, Landman, Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone prequel series 1923 and 1883 – all of which currently stream on Paramount+.