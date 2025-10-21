Giordani named ProSiebenSat.1 Media CEO

The Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media has announced changes to its Executive Board following MFE becoming the major shareholder in the German company.

Marco Giordani, currently CFO of MFE, assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ProSiebenSat.1 Media effective immediately. Bert Habets is handing over his role as CEO to Giordani “in best mutual consent” and will take on the role of senior advisor to ProSiebenSat.1 with a particular focus on a seamless transition period until the end of the year.

Bob Rajan will join ProSiebenSat.1 as CFO with immediate effect, succeeding Martin Mildner, who will leave the company. Rajan will take on this position on an interim basis, primarily to drive forward the reorganisation process and to enhance the company’s profitability.

In addition, Markus Breitenecker, previously COO of ProSiebenSat.1 has decided to step down from his role with immediate effect; his position will not be replaced on the level of the Executive Board.

Maria Kyriacou, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, commented: “We warmly welcome Marco Giordani as CEO of ProSiebenSat.1. His appointment reflects the ambition to further accelerate the strategic transformation with a clear focus on excellence and a leading market position in entertainment. Marco brings deep operational expertise, strong financial acumen, a proven track record in leading complex organisations and will fully focus on ProSiebenSat.1 going forward. We also welcome Bob Rajan as new CFO. His experience in transformation and restructuring will be instrumental in enabling ProSiebenSat.1 to fully focus on growth in the future.”

Kyriacou added: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Bert Habets for his leadership and strong commitment during a decisive transformative period for ProSiebenSat.1. He has been the driving force behind our strategic shift towards Entertainment. He strengthened and broadened the entire Entertainment portfolio while at the same time introducing cost efficiencies and leading various rounds of restructurings. Thanks to his decisive leadership, Joyn is now at the heart of our vision to become the leading AVoD streamer in the German-speaking region. Furthermore, Bert truly embodied our company’s values and DNA in every decision he made from day one.