DirecTV adds Hallmark & AMC Networks to MyEntertainment

DirecTV has announced the addition of Hallmark and AMC Networks to the DirecTV MyEntertainment Genre Pack and MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On, bringing movies, dramas, and seasonal favourites together at no additional cost to subscribers in the US.

Effective immediately, Hallmark Channel joins the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, in unison with Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas event, which will delivers nearly 80 hours of all-new original holiday programming for the next ten weeks. The Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Family channels will also debut immediately within a newly expanded MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On, which offers movie channels as an add-on to any DirecTV genre pack.

Additionally, AMC Networks’ portfolio of original series, film, and reality channels —including AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE TV – have also been added to the MyEntertainment Genre Pack. As well as its slate of scripted series, AMC will bring its signature monthlong holiday feature, Best Christmas Ever, running from November 30th to December 26th, to DreicTV MyEntertainment customers for this Thanksgiving and Yuletide season. The film series event will feature classics such as Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express and Four Christmases, alongside new and original first-run AMC holiday movies debuting later this year. In addition, AMC-owned and -operated free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels—including The Walking Dead Universe (pictured), Portlandia, and All Reality by WE TV—will roll out on MyFree DirecTV and be available to all DirecTV streaming customers beginning November 18th.

“This is the time of year when people want to gather, unwind, and enjoy stories that make them smile,” said Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DirecTV. “With Hallmark’s beloved holiday movies and AMC’s mix of classics and fan favorites, we’re giving our customers a flexible and affordable way to keep the season’s spirit alive every night.”

Looking ahead to 2026, DirecTV plans to continue expanding its entertainment lineup with even more from AMC Networks. AMC+ (with ads) joining both the MyEntertainment Genre Pack and select DirecTV Signature Packages. Shudder, AMC Networks’ horror streaming service, is also in the works to be added to the MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On at no additional cost.