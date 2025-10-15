TiVo & Free Live Sports launch 45 channels across smart TVs and cars

Free Live Sports, which offers a selection of live sports streaming channels, on-demand movies, series and more, is launching 45 dedicated free sports channels on devices Powered by TiVo, including smart televisions and the DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo, which is available in vehicles from BMW and other manufacturers. The partnership delivers Free Live Sports content through three key channels:

BMW vehicles globally via DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo

via DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo Smart TVs powered by TiVo OS in Europe and North America

powered by TiVo OS in Europe and North America Paid video services across North America and Latin America powered by TiVo’s IPTV platforms

This collaboration reinforces Free Live Sports’ position as one of the industry’s top free sports streaming providers, offering viewers access to live games, classic matches, popular niche sports, and original programming – all free and ad-supported.

Sports fans will enjoy seamless access to diverse programming, including:

Live events and tournaments

Popular Sports

Specialty and emerging sports

Original sports content

Classic game archives

The complete channel lineup spans extreme sports (Red Bull TV, Nitro Circus), traditional favorites (Tennis Channel, Golf Network), combat sports (PFL, GLORY), motorsports (NHRA, Motorsport.tv), and much more.

“This partnership transforms how sports fans access content,” said Cathy Rasenberger, President of Free Live Sports. “We’re bringing comprehensive, high-quality sports programming to viewers wherever they are—at home or on the road—leveraging TiVo’s powerful global platform.”

“We’re excited to add all the great channels from Free Live Sports to the free and bingeworthy lineup of programming enjoyed by TiVo users,” added Scott Maddux, Vice President of Global Content Strategy and Business Development for TiVo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. “Free, compelling sports programming is an essential piece of the modern streaming experience, and Free Live Sports brings a diverse array of content that appeals to broad audiences.”