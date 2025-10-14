RTL Deutschland establishes AI infrastructure for Sidekicks

Sidekicks and RTL Deutschland, part of RTL Group, have announced the launch of a dedicated AI infrastructure. Hosted by RTL Technology, a subsidiary of RTL Deutschland, the infrastructure is designed to support Sidekicks – the agentic AI platform developed by smartclip for the media industry.

Sidekicks combines media intelligence with process automation, embedding AI agents directly into operational workflows. Designed specifically for the media and advertising ecosystem, it enables scalable, secure, and efficient AI-powered innovation. The new setup provides a fully AI-capable environment within RTL Deutschland’s technology division while operating on a completely separate cluster. The infrastructure features enhanced cooling and secure, isolated connections to ensure maximum performance and protection for Sidekicks-based operations.

By hosting Sidekicks in this environment, smartclip ensures development and deployment under conditions that meet the strictest requirements for data protection, operational resilience, and scalability, without reliance on external cloud services.

“Building a dedicated AI infrastructure for Sidekicks reflects RTL Deutschland’s commitment to enabling innovation in this category while safeguarding the operational and informational integrity of our business,” said Frank Penning, CIO at RTL Deutschland and Managing Director RTL Technology. “The isolated cluster gives us both the computational power and the protection required to advance agentic AI in practice.”