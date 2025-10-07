Space Live FAST channel launching on ITVX

ITV Studios has partnered with British space media company Sen to launch Space Live, which will deliver continuous live 4K views of Earth from orbit. The channel will go live on ITVX on October 15th.

Space Live will stream real-time footage captured from the International Space Station. Using Sen’s proprietary SpaceTV-1 camera system, mounted on the ESA’s Columbus module, viewers will be able to experience cinematic perspectives of Earth as they happen – from sweeping horizon shots to detailed imagery spanning over 240km of terrain below.

The collaboration has been spearheaded by Zoo 55, ITV Studios’ digital content label.

Anna Lowman, Editorial Manager, ITVX: Live, FAST Channels & YouTube, said: “I can’t be alone in occasionally staring up into space and wondering what’s going on up at the International Space Station and what their view of us down on Earth is looking like. To be able to live stream that view from Space continuously, on ITVX for free, is very exciting. Coming from a family of curious stargazers, I’m really proud we’re part of this innovative partnership with Sen and Zoo 55″.

Charles Black, Founder and CEO of Sen, commented: “Sen was founded to democratise space through video. Partnering with ITV Studios brings our vision to life – giving millions of people the chance to see Earth exactly as astronauts see it.”

Graham Haigh, COO of Zoo 55, added: “We’re excited to be collaborating with Sen and the ITVX team to bring this pioneering & unique experience to viewers of ITVX. With audiences increasingly seeking immersive, ‘always-on’ content, Space Live is one giant leap in the next wave of streaming innovation.”

Space Live will also be available via Samsung TV Plus, with further streaming partners to be announced.