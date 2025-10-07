ROXi debuts AI-generated TV presenters

FastStream Interactive has announced the introduction of its first AI-generated virtual TV presenters to host a TV music channel, on its free interactive TV music channel, ROXi. The virtual hosts will introduce music videos on ROXi, initially on US broadcast TV and on Sky in the UK and Ireland.

ROXi’s AI-generated TV presenters will host ROXi’s curated music programming, introducing musicians and songs with jokes, facts and trivia relating to the artist, song and music in a new TV show format.

“ROXi’s innovative new virtual TV presenters bring a new level of entertainment to interactive TV, delivering far more engaging viewer experiences than would be possible if we were using normal TV production facilities and actors,” said Rob Lewis, CEO of FastStream Interactive. “With AI we can have ROXi presenters introducing Beyoncé from a yacht moored off her favourite Caribbean Island without having to hire and fly in a production team or charter the yacht.”

Commenting on the recent Hollywood furore over AI, Lewis said: “We understand why some actors and presenters are worried about AI. We believe this technology has the power to transform TV entertainment, making it far more interactive, contextually relevant, and entertaining, especially for younger consumers. Ultimately, we need to embrace AI generated talent and interactive TV experiences if we’re to attract younger viewers on TV.”

“That said, ROXi automatically excludes all unlicensed AI generated music from its catalogue. AI start-ups need to ensure the songwriters, artists, and rights holders of all the music used to train their AI services have been properly licensed and renumerated before we’d ever reconsider our position,” Lewis continued.

ROXi is available immediately free on broadcast TV in the US courtesy of NEXTGEN TV broadcasters Sinclair and Gray, and is also available in the UK and Ireland on Sky Q, Sky Stream and Sky Glass. Viewers can select ‘Best of 80s Music Videos’ to see the first of ROXi’s virtual TV presenters in action.