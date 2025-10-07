Little Dot Studios launching Most Haunted FAST channel

Little Dot Studios has expanded its partnership with production company and distributor, BIG Media, to launch a multi-platform digital strategy for its popular paranormal investigation franchise, Most Haunted.

The multi-faceted, three-year partnership will see Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, launch a new single-IP FAST channel, Most Haunted, dedicated to the Most Haunted and Most Haunted Unseen TV series, which will roll out across major platforms in multiple territories in October, timed for the Halloween season. The deal also sees Little Dot Studios provide full channel management of the official Most Haunted YouTube channel, as well as publishing content worldwide (excluding France and Italy) across its owned and operated network, Little Dot Channels, beginning with Absolute Sci-Fi.

The partnership comprises 175 hours of content from the franchise (seasons 16-27, with further seasons to follow), including the Most Haunted Unseen bonus material. A key component of the partnership will be a collaboration with the show’s creator and IP owner, Karl Beattie, to develop cross-promotional activities that align with the franchise’s popular live events, helping to increase brand awareness and support merchandising efforts.

Emma Sparks, SVP of Europe at BIG Media, commented: “Most Haunted is one of the most iconic paranormal franchises in television history, with a passionate audience that continues to grow across generations and platforms. By partnering with Little Dot Studios, we’re able to supercharge the brand’s global digital presence – launching a dedicated FAST channel, expanding its YouTube community, and creating new opportunities for fans to engage with the series in fresh, innovative ways.”

Connie Hodson, Director of Content Acquisitions & Partnerships at Little Dot Studios, added: “Most Haunted is a cult classic with an incredibly dedicated fanbase, making it the perfect property for a single-IP FAST channel. Launching just in time for the spooky season, this expanded partnership with Big Media is a fantastic showcase of our unique ability to work strategically with our content partners, connecting FAST, AVoD and social video strategies to create real franchise growth.”