Study: Advertisers underutilising addressable TV

Dish Media, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, has unveiled research revealing that advertisers are missing millions of consumers by underutilising addressable TV in their media strategies.

In partnership with Janus Strategy & Insights, Dish Media’s study, titled The Perfect Match: Addressable TV For Maximised Reach and Revenue reveals how reallocating a portion of media budgets toward addressable TV advertising dramatically improves campaign efficiency, reach, and return on advertising spend.

As marketers prepare for Advertising Week 2025, the findings underscore the increasing importance of addressable TV. While 243 million, or 94 per cent of all adults in the US are reachable by some form of television targeting, 13 per cent of them, or 31.6 million people, can only be effectively reached by addressable TV.

“This study clearly proves the impact and power of incorporating deterministic addressable TV into media plans to earn additional revenue gains,” said Tom Fochetta, Senior Vice President at Dish Media. “With Dish and Sling TV, we’re able to deliver deterministic insights that power effective targeting and measurement solutions. This is where outcome-based planning becomes reality and addressable TV becomes a foundational part of every advertiser’s strategy.”

Addressable TV Delivers the Light TV Audiences that Streaming and Traditional TV Miss

While advertisers increasingly chase streaming viewers, they are leaving valuable audiences – and their dollars – on the table. According to the study, one major opportunity for advertisers lies in effectively reaching light TV viewers. This segment of the population is often missed by streaming and traditional TV advertising, creating a major opportunity to engage a cohort that drives significant revenue including 48 per cent of the $90 billion children’s apparel market, 45 per cent of the $59 billion video game market, and 47 per cent of the $25 billion luxury apparel market.

The Power of Accuracy

The study also highlights the advantage addressable TV provides in delivering accurate audience matching. Most streaming platforms rely on probabilistic signals like IP matching, which erode over time and reduce campaign accuracy. In contrast, deterministic addressable TV uses subscriber-verified data to deliver consistent match quality and sustained performance. In a cited example, addressable TV achieved 89 per cent accuracy at 90 days into the campaign, nearly 4x higher than typical IP-based solutions.

Strategic Budget Shifts Unlock Massive Reach and Revenue Gains



New modeling from Dish Media shows that reallocating just 10 per cent of a campaign budget to addressable TV delivers double-digit gains in light TV viewer reach and improves in-target accuracy across the board.

“Whether an advertiser is shifting dollars from traditional TV or streaming, addressable TV delivered consistent, measurable impact,” said Howard Shimmel, President of Janus Strategy & Insights. “This proves that addressable TV is no longer an add-on, it’s a crucial and smarter allocation strategy with immediate business returns.”

Janus Strategy ran an exercise with different budgets, and findings held true across the various budget sizes ranging from $500,000 to $10 million, and penetration levels ranging from 15 per cent to 25 per cent targets. In a representative scenario modeling, at a $5 million budget and 15 per cent penetration, shifting 10 per cent of the budget or $500,000 dollars from either streaming or traditional TV to addressable TV drove reach lifts on average of 38 per cent among light TV viewers and 18 per cent among in-target consumers. These gains translated into a projected $102 million in incremental revenue across major consumer categories.