Free kids’ channels on Virgin Media TV this October

From now until October 31st, all Virgin Media TV customers can unlock access to a range of kids’ channels at no extra cost (usually £5 per month).

The offer arrives in time for the October half term, giving families access to channels including Sky Kids, Cartoon Network and Baby TV, giving them access to thousands of hours of ad-free entertainment and on demand content.

Virgin TV customers will be able to tune in to shows including Pip and Posy’s Spooktacular Party (Sky Kids), The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Cartoon Network), SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon), and Peppa Pig (Nick Jr), along with the ability to watch kids’ entertainment at home or on the go via the Virgin TV Go app, using WiFi, 4G or 5G in the UK.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2,commented: “We know half term and school holidays can be a juggle for families, and keeping the kids entertained – without a hefty price tag – isn’t always easy. That’s why we’re offering a helping hand and giving our Kids TV channels to all customers throughout October at no extra cost. Whether it’s content on Sky Kids, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network or Baby TV, our children’s TV line up offers something for all ages.”