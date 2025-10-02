Channel 4 sees record streaming day

Channel 4 has reported that September 30th was its biggest streaming day on record with 6.9 million views. Driven by a mix of reality, factual, drama and documentaries, the figure surpasses Channel 4’s previous all-time high of 6.4 million in October 2024.

More than 4.5 million views were driven in total by Married At First Sight UK, The Great British Bake Off, Made In Chelsea, Hollyoaks, The Disappearance of Jay Slater, Educating Yorkshire, Lucy Letby: Murder or Mistake, Four In a Bed and Taskmaster.

Ian Katz, chief content officer, Channel 4, commented: “This is a landmark moment for Channel 4, as we hit our biggest streaming day ever with 6.9 million views. It’s a powerful testament to the strength of our Altogether Different line-up — where reality, drama, factual and documentary programming come together to captivate audiences. From the irresistible drama of Married At First Sight UK to the cultural impact of Educating Yorkshire and the gripping storytelling of Lucy Letby: Murder or Mistake, our content continues to resonate deeply with viewers across the UK.”

Viewing was measured via Channel 4’s app on small and big screens, excluding viewing via Sky, EE TV and Virgin TV.