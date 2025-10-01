The Subscription Economy Market: 2025-2030 study from tech strategists Juniper Research predicts that the subscription economy will grow by 67 per cent over the next five years; from $722 billion (€614bn) in 2025.

The research identified digital video services as the leading subscription category; accounting for over 33 per cent of global subscription spend by 2030. Mobility-as-a-Service subscriptions, where users subscribe to access multimodal transport services, will be the fastest-growing subscription class; with over 540 per cent growth between 2025 & 2030.

“As consumers grow increasingly weary of endless subscriptions, providers must deliver distinctive value to maintain growth. Simply relying on hybrid models that mix ads with subscription fees while raising prices is not a long-term solution, and risks alienating already fatigued customers,” commented Nick Maynard, VP of Fintech Market Research at Juniper Research.

Subscription Bundling & Flexible Management Vital to Reducing Churn

The research identified subscription bundling and flexible management of subscriptions as vital to reducing churn. Bundling subscriptions together allows users to make informed decisions about their subscriptions with a single view. Combining this with flexible subscription management will empower users with more options; ultimately increasing user satisfaction and reducing churn.

“Managing subscriptions can be a challenge for consumers, particularly as the number of subscriptions increases. We have seen many bank and fintech apps focus on subscription management as a key issue for users. Therefore, subscription providers must look at bundling and flexible management to ease the user experience, or they will lose control of subscription management to third parties,” Maynard concluded.