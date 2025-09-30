Trump renews 100% foreign movies tariff threat

US President Donald Trump has announced that all foreign-made movies will face a 100 per cent tariff, contending that the industry has been “stolen from the United States”.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’ California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hit hard! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump first raised the idea in May 2025, declaring that the “Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” suggesting that other nations were offering “all sorts of incentives”.

“This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat,” he argued. “It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”