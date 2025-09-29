EA acquired by PIF, Silver Lake, Affinity Partners for $55bn

Electronic Arts (EA), the US video game company, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium comprised of PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners in an all-cash transaction that values EA at an enterprise value of approximately $55 billion (€46.8m).

Under the terms of the agreement, the consortium will acquire 100 per cent of EA, with PIF rolling over its existing 9.9 per cent stake in the company. The transaction represents the largest all-cash sponsor take-private investment in history, with the Consortium partnering closely with EA to enable the company to move faster and unlock new opportunities on a global stage.

EA is responsible for some of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, including The Sims, Need for Speed and Battlefield and, through its EA Sports division, the likes of FC (formerly FIFA), NBA Live and Madden NFL games. EA also owns and operates a number of prominent gaming studios such as BioWare, Criterion Games, DICE, Motive Studio and Respawn Entertainment.

“Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world’s most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business. This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work,” commented Andrew Wilson, Chairman & CEO of EA. “Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities. Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building.”

“PIF is uniquely positioned in the global gaming and esports sectors, building and supporting ecosystems that connect fans, developers, and IP creators,” added Turqi Alnowaiser, Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments at PIF. “PIF has demonstrated a strong commitment to these sectors, and this partnership will help further drive EA’s long-term growth, while fueling innovation within the industry on a global scale.”

“This investment embodies Silver Lake’s mission to partner with exceptional management teams at the highest quality companies. EA is a special company: a global leader in interactive entertainment, anchored by its premier sports franchise, with accelerating revenue growth and strong and scaling free cash flow. We are honored to invest and partner with Andrew – an extraordinary CEO who has doubled revenue, nearly tripled EBITDA, and driven a fivefold increase in market cap during his tenure,” said Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake. “The future for EA is bright, we are going to invest heavily to grow the business and we are excited to support Andrew and the EA team as the company accelerates innovation, expands its reach worldwide, and continues to deliver incredible experiences to players and fans across generations.”

“Electronic Arts ​is ​an ​extraordinary ​company with a ​world-class ​management ​team and a bold vision ​for ​the ​future. ​I’ve admired their ​ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, ​and ​as ​someone ​who ​grew up playing their ​games ​- and now enjoys them with his ​kids – I couldn’t be ​more ​excited about ​what’s ​ahead,” stated Jared Kushner, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Partners.

“The Board carefully evaluated this opportunity and concluded it delivers compelling value for stockholders and is in the best interests of all stakeholders,” added Luis A. Ubiñas, Lead Independent Director of EA’s Board of Directors. “We are pleased that this transaction delivers immediate and certain cash value to our stockholders while strengthening EA’s ability to continue building the communities and experiences that define the future of entertainment.”

Transaction Details

The transaction has been approved by EA’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in Q1 FY2027 – subject to customary closing conditions.

The transaction will be funded by a combination of cash from each of PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners as well as roll-over of PIF’s existing stake in EA, constituting an equity investment of approximately $36 billion, and $20 billion of debt financing fully and solely committed by JPMorgan Chase Bank, $18 billion of which is expected to be funded at close. Each of PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners say they plan to fund the equity component of the financing entirely from capital under their respective control.

Upon completion of the transaction, EA will remain headquartered in Redwood City, California and continue to be led by Wilson.