Starlink readies India launch

Broadband satellite operator Starlink is reported locally to launching its service over India later in 2025. Starlink has received provisional spectrum from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Competition is likely to be tough with similar services promised by Reliance’s Jio Platforms (in conjunction with SES), Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Amazon Kuiper.

Satellite-based Internet services are likely to play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide by making it easier to reach the yet-to-be-connected people in remote areas.

According to local reports, Starlink would be offering internet speeds ranging from 25 Mbit/s to 220 Mbit/s.

India is undoubtedly a battleground for global satellite companies seeking to gain a bigger share of the market. The country also has one of the largest bases of unconnected people measured in millions of potential customers.