Study: Cable TV users stay despite low satisfaction

Many cable television subscribers remain with their providers due to barriers such as restrictive contracts, limited provider availability by location, and the complexity of switching, which is why subscribers stay despite lower satisfaction levels than live TV streaming, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study. Specifically, Cable TV customers have a satisfaction score of 531 (on a 1,000-point scale), compared to live TV streamers at 630. Although live TV services show higher satisfaction scores, they also experience greater customer turnover.

“Cable TV providers have longer-standing customer relationships and more tenure than live TV streaming services,” said Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom intelligence at J.D. Power. “Many customers choose cable because of bundled TV and internet offerings, an option that streaming providers typically don’t offer. In areas with limited internet provider availability, bundling becomes even more common. While live streaming services may offer greater flexibility and higher satisfaction, they also face higher turnover.”

Study Rankings

Verizon Fios TV ranks highest in the cable/satellite segment with a score of 577. Spectrum (536) ranks second and Xfinity (533) ranks third.

YouTube TV ranks highest in the live TV streaming segment for a third consecutive year, with a score of 649. The segment average is 630.

The study measures Overall Satisfaction with television service providers based on seven dimensions: value for price paid; consistently delivering high-quality service; level of trust with provider; ease of doing business; people; digital tools; and resolving problems or complaints.