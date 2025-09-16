Sky to cut a further 600 jobs

Sky is set to cut 600 jobs in the UK as it focuses on switching to streaming existing services after a period of product launches. Some 900 jobs will be affected by the reorganisation, according to the FT, with about 600 roles set to be cut across the company’s UK businesses. The remainder are expected to be redeployed within the organisation.

Sky employs around 23,000 people in the UK after carrying out a series of sweeping job cuts over the past few years as part of its shift from TV service delivery via satellite dish to access via broadband. The pay-TV broadcaster has axed some 3,000 roles since 2023, with many positions disappearing in traditional parts of the business, such as the engineers who previously installed satellite dishes.

Since Comcast’s acquisition, Sky has expanded its range of products and services, including the rollout of Sky Glass, a smart TV, and Sky Stream, a set-top box for streaming. Together, these now account for more than 90 per cent of new TV subscriptions.

A Sky spokeperson said: “As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products.”

Sky will lose the right to exclusively broadcast programmes made by HBO at the end of this year, although it has a long-term deal in place to show the network’s content by offering Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO Max streaming service when it rolls out in the UK in Q1 2026.