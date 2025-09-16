HBO Max readies roll out in 14 new APAC markets

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that its HBO Max streaming service HBO Max will launch direct-to-consumer in new markets across Asia Pacific on October 15th, including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

HBO Max is the home of a variety entertainment brands, including Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, and Hollywood movies, as well as programming from Discovery, TLC, AFN, Food Network, IDand HGTV.

Shortly after the launch of HBO Max, subscribers can stream the premiere of the newest HBO Original drama, IT: Welcome to Derry. Set in the world of Stephen King’s IT universe, IT: Welcome to Derry is based on King’s IT novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two. HBO Max will also offer subscribers Hollywood hit movies such as Superman, Sinners and Final Destination Bloodlines, HBO and Max Originals such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The Penguin, and The Pitt, new series, including The Paper and MobLand, as well as real-life stories like Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, and 90 Day Fiancé. Family favourites from Adventure Time, We Bare Bears, Tom and Jerry and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will also be available to stream.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at WBD, commented: “Following successful launches in Australia and Europe earlier this year, the global expansion of HBO Max continues to bring unparallelled entertainment to more fans across the world. By the end of the year, HBO Max will be available in more than 100 markets, with more to come in 2026, including major launches in Germany, Italy and the UK.”

From launch, HBO Max will be available for subscription through HBO and select partners – additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.