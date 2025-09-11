UKTV’s streaming service U launches on Sky Q

UKTV has announced the launch of U on Sky Q in the UK, expanding the footprint of the free streaming service.

The launch follows the multi-year deal announced in September 2024 which saw the U app launch on Sky Glass and Sky Stream devices to Sky customers in the UK, as well as securing carriage for UKTV’s pay channels, U&alibi and U&Gold, across Sky platforms in the UK and Ireland.

Customers with Sky Q now join those on Sky Glass and Sky Stream in having access to the U app, which features shows from UKTV’s free-to-air channels – U&Dave, U&Drama, U&W,U&Yesterday and U&Eden – plus additional U content, including exclusive content, originals, premiere acquisitions and popular BBC programmes. Titles include The Marlow Murder Club, Outrageous, Bergerac (pictured), Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, The Chelsea Detective, Ladies in Black and The Count of Monte Cristo.

As well as having access to all the content available via the U app, Sky Q, Sky Stream and Sky Glass can enjoy access to UKTV’s linear channels, on-demand content served directly from their Sky devices, as well as UKTV channels and on-demand content available via the Sky Go app. U&alibi and U&Gold are also available to watch on the NOW streaming service.

The expansion onto Sky Q follows a year of stellar growth for U, which was rebranded from UKTV Play last year as part of the new U masterbrand rollout. Through the course of 2024 views grew by 34 per cent, active users increased by 21 per cent and the service’s content library was increased to over 9,000 hours.

Sam Tewungwa, Managing Director, UKTV, commented: “U is going from strength to strength with on-going growth in views, reach and quality of content. We’re delighted to be building on this success by bringing U to more Sky homes via the hugely popular Sky Q platform.”

Jon Simkin, Managing Director, Content Partnerships, Sky, added: “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with UKTV through the launch of the U app on Sky Q, having already launched on Sky Stream and Sky Glass. This gives our customers even more choice and flexibility in how they enjoy great TV on Sky.”