Media Press Group acquires MediaData TV

Media Press Group, the European specialist in entertainment metadata solutions, has acquired MediaData TV, the Spanish market player with operations in Spain, Brazil and Mexico.

This strategic move brings Media Press´ metadata processing technology to MediaData operator, streamer and broadcaster customers in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. Media Press clients will benefit from an expanded footprint covering Spanish and Portuguese-language markets worldwide.

The acquisition brings together Media Press’ advanced metadata management technology and workflows with MediaData’s editorial teams. This combination aims to enhances service quality for operators, streamers, and broadcasters, and also unlock new value by blending automation and innovation with market-specific insight.

“As Europe’s leading and the world’s second-largest metadata provider, our mission is to combine innovation with deep cultural expertise,” said Magdalena Cechnicka, CEO of Media Press Group. “We are thrilled to welcome Carles Farrando and the MediaData team.”

Carles Farrando, General Manager of MediaData TV, added: “Joining Media Press Group allows us to leverage their innovations and expand our reach. With over 800 million Spanish and Portuguese speakers globally, culturally nuanced metadata is essential for market success.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.