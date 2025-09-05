Roku, Vestel partnership

Roku, the TV streaming specialist, and Vestel, the European TV manufacturer, have announced a new multi-year partnership to produce smart TVs powered by the Roku operating system (OS).

As part of the agreement, Vestel will begin manufacturing smart TVs featuring Roku’s OS, starting with the Finlux brand in the UK, with plans to expand to additional brands in the future. Roku is the leading TV streaming platform in the US, Canada and Mexico, and in over 90 million households worldwide.

“This partnership with Vestel represents an exciting milestone in Roku’s international growth,” said Tom McFarland, VP, Business Development, Roku TV. “Together, we’re making it easier for people across the UK to find great entertainment and enjoy a seamless streaming experience. The combination of Roku’s leading platform and Vestel’s scale and hardware and software expertise delivers a smarter TV solution – simple to use, feature-rich, and affordable for more consumers.”

With this collaboration, Finlux becomes the fifteenth TV brand in the UK to offer smart TVs powered by Roku OS.

Vestel’s Chief Marketing Officer Duygu Badem Uylukçuoğlu, commented: “Platform technologies are no longer just an add-on—they are redefining the entire consumer experience and shaping the future of our industry. While this transformation is rapidly accelerating in the US and Europe, Vestel is spearheading this shift in Türkiye and extending its influence globally. Guided by our vision to become the ‘platform of platforms,’ we are forging bold, strategic partnerships that anticipate and respond to evolving user needs in every market. Each collaboration is built on deep consumer insight and a commitment to innovation. Our cooperation with Roku—a leading smart TV platform present in more than 90 million homes worldwide—is a powerful milestone in this journey. This integration will not only reinforce Vestel’s global competitiveness but also strengthen our role as a driving force in the global TV platform ecosystem.”

Vestel produces TVs for a wide range of brands, including Toshiba, JVC, and several others available in the UK.