India: Streaming surges as pay-TV contracts

India’s video entertainment market is in a transition phase, with total consumer spend slipping 2 per cent in 2024 to INR713.6 billion (€6.92bn), reports Futuresource Consulting. The Video Insights India report reveals pay-TV and box office declines weighed on the market, while SVoD powered ahead with double-digit growth.

“In India, streaming is no longer an emerging add-on,” commented Anastasia Budash, Lead Market Analyst at Futuresource Consulting. “It’s central to the whole entertainment experience. At the same time, pay-TV still represents the largest share of spend, and box office remains a cultural cornerstone. What we’re seeing in the territory is a rebalancing rather than a wholesale replacement, as consumers blend old with new formats to achieve their entertainment goals.”

Streaming gains ground SVoD spending rose by 11 per cent in 2024 to INR100.6 billion, as subscriptions climbed 15 per cent to reach 126 million, which is around 45 per cent of households. Futuresource expects the launch of JioHotstar in 2025, combining Jio Cinema and Disney+ Hotstar, to accelerate this trend, bringing scale, key live sports, local content and aggressive pricing under a single platform.

At the same time, global players continue to adjust models to local conditions, lowering price points and pushing ad-supported and mobile-only plans. Futuresource forecasts the SVoD segment will sustain annual value growth of around 13 per cent through to 2029, driven by tailored offers, regional productions, exclusive sports rights and the rise of short-form formats such as micro-dramas aimed at younger audiences.

Pay-TV decline continues Despite its contraction, pay-TV remained India’s largest video segment in 2024, generating INR493.9 billion. Satellite and cable are under sustained pressure as audiences migrate toward digital streaming, yet their scale ensures they remain influential. In a mobile-first market of more than 1.2 billion subscribers, where data costs are among the lowest in the world, telecom operators are increasingly turning to bundled packages with streaming platforms as a strategy to maintain relevance.

Box office finds its next act After record-breaking revenues in 2023, Indian cinema saw a modest correction in 2024, with box office revenue falling 3 per cent. However, this still represents the second-highest theatrical revenue of all time, and a stronger slate in 2025 is expected to restore growth, supported by Bollywood, South Indian, and other regional film industries. Theatrical remains a powerful driver of cultural engagement and is expected to fuel knock-on demand for transactional video.

Transactional video shows resilience Digital transactional video grew 5 per cent in 2024, slowed by a weaker Hollywood pipeline. Futuresource expects stronger growth from the segment in 2025 as the slate strengthens, with premium windows helping to lift average price points. Though still a small part of the overall market, transactional video demonstrates the increasing appetite for flexible, on-demand access to films outside the subscription model.

Charting the road to 2029 Across 2025 to 2029, Futuresource forecasts India’s video entertainment sector will grow modestly, at a CAGR of around 1 per cent, reaching INR781.5 billion by the end of the period. The expansion of SVoD and transactional will be offset by steady pay-TV erosion, leaving the market more fragmented, but also much more dynamic.