IMAX Enhanced content coming to Hisense, Toshiba TVs in Europe

DTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi, and IMAX have announced that Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) plans to expand their catalogue of IMAX Enhanced content encoded in DTS:X immersive sound, adding hundreds of titles to their existing catalogue of Sony Pictures films available in the format during their respective home entertainment windows.

Select content from this catalogue, which has been localised across multiple languages in full DTS:X immersive audio, is expected to be initially available via AVoD on certain television models from Hisense and Toshiba TV in the UK and Germany beginning in early 2026.

IMAX Enhanced is a home entertainment ecosystem offering content and certified devices designed to bring cinematic experiences to consumers everywhere, combining a digitally remastered IMAX picture and immersive sound encoded in DTS:X.

“Sony Pictures Entertainment, DTS, and IMAX have a deep and established relationship focused on bringing truly cinematic experiences to connected televisions,” said Bill Neighbors, Chief Content Officer at Xperi. “The significant expansion of IMAX Enhanced titles from Sony Pictures is expected to make it even easier for consumers to enjoy the premium experience they know and love from theatres in the comfort of their own living rooms.”

“Consistent with SPE’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest-quality experience, the premium visual quality of IMAX Enhanced combined with the powerful, immersive sound delivered by DTS:X enables our titles to be enjoyed on consumer electronics devices the way they were meant to be,” said Pete Wood, SVP, New Media Distribution, SPE. “This continued momentum for IMAX Enhanced allows consumer electronics manufacturers to set themselves apart by guaranteeing the highest visual and audio quality possible.”

“By increasing their support for the IMAX Enhanced program, Sony Pictures Entertainment underscores their commitment to providing the best possible entertainment experience to consumers, regardless of platform,” added Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer, IMAX. “This continued momentum for IMAX Enhanced allows consumer electronics manufacturers to set themselves apart by guaranteeing the highest visual and audio quality possible.”