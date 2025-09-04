Freely surpasses half a million weekly users

Everyone TV has announced that Freely – the free streaming service formed via a strategic partnership between the UK’s main public service broadcasters (PSBs) – has reached over half a million weekly users. Data also reveals that younger audiences are the early adopters of Freely, with the largest proportion of users aged 16-34 years.

To mark Freely’s first year, a new report reveals that UK audiences still overwhelmingly turn to British broadcasters for the TV moments that bring them together and matter most. Commissioned by Everyone TV and carried out by Oliver & Ohlbaum, the research shows British audiences feel that the PSBs best represent their lives on screen – particularly those outside of London and from lower-income households.

As the UK increasingly embraces streaming, Freely is forecast to be the largest TV device platform in the UK within 5 years, providing the primary platform in the majority of homes by 2030, as British audiences continue to turn to PSBs – the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5 – for the most watched TV.

The research report, ‘The Heart of the Nation: The enduring power of the national broadcasters, highlights the enduring impact and importance of British broadcasters for UK audiences.

Highlights include:

· UK audiences still overwhelmingly turn to British broadcasters for the TV moments that bring them together and matter most. They deliver the most memorable moments that drive national conversation, with shows like ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office and the BBC’s Gavin & Stacey ranking among the most popular programmes of recent years. Shows from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5 were almost twice as likely to be memorable than those from subscription streaming services. Viewers pointed to British-focussed hits such as The Great British Bake Off, Race Across the World and Euro 2025 as TV moments that bring people together.

· Over half of UK TV viewers said public service broadcasters were best at representing people like those in their family, community or town. Compared with just 27 per cent for subscription streaming services and 13 per cent for video-sharing platforms such as TikTok or YouTube.

· The PSBs are also best at representing those from lower income households or outside London. When asked which TV platforms or services best represent them, 60 per cent of those from low-income households cited the national broadcasters, compared with 22 per cent who felt the same about subscription streaming services and 14 per cent for video sharing platforms.

· Viewers feel most connected to others up and down the country when watching national broadcasters. Four times more people agreed that the national broadcasters were the best at making them feel connected to people in every Nation and region in the UK, compared to video sharing platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Freely, which is already integrated into new smart TVs and coming to ‘plug-in and stream’ devices later this year, brings together live and on demand shows from the UK’s biggest broadcasters all in one place, without the need for a dish or aerial. Nearly 8 in 10 people say they want Freely on their next TV. A third of UK households are projected to be watching TV over the internet-only by the end of this year, and Freely delivers a familiar and easy way for these audiences to stream the best of British content all in one place. Over two-thirds of Freely users are already watching the platform solely over an internet connection, with the remaining third choosing to watch via a hybrid Wi-Fi and aerial set-up.

“With the majority of our users streaming-only, it shows that Freely is accomplishing what we set out to do – provide an easy and simple way for audiences to enjoy their favourite free TV shows all in one place as viewing habits shift. It has been great to see young audiences embracing Freely, with a way for them to easily stream their favourite shows from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, 5 and more,” said Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Everyone TV. “We know from the new report released today, national broadcasters are still providing the TV moments that we remember and that best represent us. As more viewers switch to streaming, we’re proud to be delivering those all-important TV moments for audiences on Freely, for many years to come!”

Mark Oliver, Chairman & Senior Advisor, Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates, added: “As we increasingly hear a narrative that ‘YouTube is the new TV’, the report we have published today plays an important role in setting out the actual facts. British audiences of all ages still favour the long-loved national broadcasters. Our research shows that, by some way, they continue to best represent audiences’ real-lives, right across the UK, unite and connect us, and produce the most memorable TV moments, some with lasting impact on our society. Perhaps that is why the most watched programming still comes from our public service broadcasters and why audiences are making a choice to continue to connect over these shows in the streaming age.”