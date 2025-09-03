FCC boost for Next Gen TV

The US’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken additional actions to accelerate broadcasters’ transition to the next-generation television standard, known as ATSC 3.0, by providing regulatory clarifications that can encourage the expeditious transition to this new standard and the benefits this transition can unlock for TV viewers across the country. This action reflects the Commission’s ongoing commitment to facilitating innovation while ensuring continued service to viewers.

“Americans across the country will benefit from Next Gen TV and the improved viewing experience that it enables,” stated Brendan Carr, FCC Chairman. “Accelerating this transition will also go a long way towards ensuring that broadcasters stay competitive well into the future. That is why the FCC is working to support and encourage a timely transition. As the broadcast industry continues to evolve, we want to be sure that they can do so while maintaining their core public interest obligations. Today’s notice provides additional flexibility for broadcasters to make this transition.”

According to the FCC, the Public Notice accelerates the transition by clarifying the methods that broadcasters may use to determine if an application qualifies for expedited processing and reaffirms the Media Bureau’s commitment to processing non-expedited applications. Additionally, the action reminds licensees of the flexibility included in the Commission’s existing rules. In particular, the Bureau affirms its ability to consider additional factors and supportive materials that demonstrate that a specific transition has minimal negative viewer impact and is in the public interest.