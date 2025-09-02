Bhula named Director of Film4

Channel 4 has announced the appointment of Farhana Bhula as Director of Film4, the channel’s feature film division. She takes on the role immediately, replacing Ollie Madden.

Bhula joined Film4 in January 2022 and has overseen notable feature film projects for the division including Molly Manning Walker’s debut film How To Have Sex, Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, plus hotly anticipated upcoming films including Mark Jenkin’s Rose of Nevada, Oliver Hermanus’ The History of Sound and Philippa Lowthorpe’s H is for Hawk. She launched Future Takes in partnership with the BFI, currently in its second iteration, to support and nurture emerging talent. Following the success of How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker has reunited with the channel on her upcoming TV series Major Players with A24, which Farhana will work on alongside the Channel 4 drama team.

Bhula will remain on Channel 4’s Executive Team and Senior Leadership Team, reporting to Martin Baker, Chief Commercial Affairs Officer, who has assumed interim responsibility for Film4 under Interim CEO Jonathan Allan, and led the external recruitment process.

Jonathan Allan, Interim CEO at Channel 4, commented: “Farhana has been a key part of Film4’s success for the last three years, working closely with Ollie Madden. I am delighted that Farhana will take on this hugely important role, after a rigorous and competitive external recruitment process. Farhana’s experience within Film4, dedication to emerging talent and her established industry relationships will deliver a new exciting era and success for our filmmakers and the Film4 brand on the world stage.”

Bhula added: “Film4 has long been the home of original, daring filmmaking that truly cuts through. Under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of Ollie Madden, and alongside the passionate Film4 team, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most exciting writers, directors, and producers in the world. It’s an honour to now lead Film4 into its next chapter. With a mandate to take creative risks, an ambition to connect British filmmakers with global audiences, and the support of Jonathan Allan, Martin Baker, and the exceptional Channel 4 Executive Team, there really is no place like Film4.”

Bhula first role at Film4 was as Senior Commissioning Executive, later becoming Head of Creative & Deputy Director. A prominent British film executive, Bhula was previously a Senior Development and Production Executive at the BFI, where she supported emerging talent and worked on a number of debuts including Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper, Dionne Edwards’ Pretty Red Dress, and Ben Sharrock’s Limbo. Farhana also held positions at Wildgaze Films and Endor Productions. Other key credits include: Wild Horse Nine (Martin McDonagh), Rose of Nevada (Mark Jenkin), Sacrifice (Romain Gavras), Wicked Little Letters (Thea Sharrock), and The Voice of Hind Rahab (Kaouther Ben Hania).