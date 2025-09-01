Wyler resurfaces with US HQ plan

E-Space, the French would-be satellite company headed by serial entrepreneur Greg Wyler, is reported by WFAA-TV to be planning to build its US headquarters at Arlington Municipal Airport, near Fort Worth, Texas.

The report says that Wyler has been in discussions with City officials since early 2024, and could result in 200 new jobs being created.

Construction of the planned 480,000 sq.ft. facility, with manufacturing and office space, will start in September and finish by 2027.

Wyler, who was instrumental in the founding of O3b (now owned by SES) and OneWeb (now owned by Eutelsat) currently operates out of Toulouse, France.

Back in 2022 Wyler told the FT that it would launch 100,000 small satellites within the decade. It launched its first three pathfinder satellites in May 2022. E-Space has filed to launch up to 300,000 satellites using Rwanda as the filing authority.