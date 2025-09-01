Report: 1.6m French consumers intend to subscribe to Ligue 1+

Following the news that LFP Media’s Ligue 1+ streaming platform surpassed 600,000 subscribers in the first week of the 2025/26 football season, a report by NPA Conseil and Harris Interactive predicts that it will significantly, and quickly, exceed the target of at least 1 million subscribers by the end of the season.

After polling 3,749 French people, the survey reveals that more 5 per cent say they are “sure” to subscribe to Ligue 1+. This percentage is the equivalent of 1.6 million people. The results are very encouraging, notes the report, as the survey was conducted before the launch of various promotional pricing offers.

“Unsurprisingly, those under 25, who benefit from a special rate are the most determined, with 40 per cent of them planning to subscribe, ” NPA Conseil said. “Excluding the impact of promotions, the operating margin generated by the platform would then be close to €40 million for one million subscribers and it would be greater than €140 million for a customer base of 2 million subs” it forecasts.

Meanwhile, LFP Media, the French professional football league’s commercial branch, has announced the sealing of several broadcast agreements for the 2025-2026 season, which will see Ligue 1 returning to Sky Italia in Italy, Fox in Mexico and beIN Sports in Hong-Kong. New broadcasters were also added such as PBS in Malta, Mono in Thailand, VTVCab in Vietnam. These new contracts will reportedly bring in another ~€130 million per season to the league.

This season, Ligue 1 will be available in 215 territories around the world through a network of 50 broadcast partners.

Already accessible in France, UK and Ireland, the Ligue 1+ platform will soon be launched in Italy.