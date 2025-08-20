Ligue 1+ surpasses 600k subs in first week

The new Ligue 1+ streaming platform surpassed 600,000 subscribers in France following the first weekend of the French football season which kicked off on August 15th.

Nicolas de Tavernost, CEO of the LFP Media division, told French daily L’Equipe that its in-house streaming service attracted as many subscribers in a single matchday as sports streaming platform DAZN achieved during the entire 2024/25 season. DAZN ultimately prematurely terminated its contract with the league as a result of poor sign-ups – which it attributed to rampant piracy, and lack of promotion from the LFP.

Regardless of the fall out, the new Ligue 1+ offering is available in France through DAZN, as well as Molotov, Prime Video, Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Free and SFR. The service is priced at €14.99 (half of DAZN’s €29.99 subscription last season), with various promotions available for early signs-ups, as well as a discounted offer for subscribers aged under 26.

“The public has also understood that Ligue 1+ isn’t just a new channel, but a new spirit for professional football,” de Tavernost said (in quotes translated by SportsPro Daily). “People have taken ownership of this channel. They’ve understood that it’s better to subscribe with these preferential rates than to try to pirate it.”

Ligue 1+ offers eight live matches each game week from Friday to Sunday, along with a highlights show on Sunday evening, the relegation playoffs, and various studio shows.

The 2025/26 Ligue 1 season resumes on August 22nd with PSG vs Angers.