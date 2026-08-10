Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE has significantly stepped up its investment in sports and, in particular, football rights, with €613 million committed to audiovisual rights through to 2032, according to local media reports.

The figure represents a 43 per cent increase year-on-year and underlines RTVE’s strategy of using major sporting events to strengthen its free-to-air offering and drive mass audiences. Although the €613 million includes other audiovisual content such as films and entertainment programming, a substantial proportion is linked to football and major international sporting events.

A significant part of the expenditure falls in 2026, largely as a result of the FIFA World Cup. RTVE acquired Spanish free-to-air rights to the tournament for €55 million, having previously secured a growing portfolio of football rights.

The spending will remain high over the coming years. RTVE is reportedly scheduled to make audiovisual rights payments of €104 million in 2027 and €154 million in 2028, with UEFA Nations League and European Championship rights among the main drivers.

The broadcaster has also strengthened its domestic football portfolio following the renewal of Copa del Rey rights at the end of 2025. RTVE secured the competition’s main package after agreeing to pay around 15 per cent more than under the previous agreement, increasing the number of matches covered by the package to 116.

The larger package also gives RTVE scope to sublicense some matches to other broadcasters and platforms, potentially offsetting part of the higher acquisition cost. Rights to the Copa del Rey final are subject to a separate tender.

RTVE’s financial commitments are also reflected in the guarantees it has lodged with football’s governing bodies. The public broadcaster has almost €60 million in guarantees linked to UEFA contracts and a further €34.5 million with FIFA. These commitments cover rights including Champions League matches through to 2028, Spain’s Nations League fixtures, European Championship qualifiers, international friendlies and the Euros.

RTVE has additionally recorded €91 million in advance payments to suppliers, primarily linked to major sporting events and particularly the World Cup.

The strategy has been supported by exceptionally strong viewing figures. The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina attracted an 85.4 per cent audience share on RTVE, while extra time was watched by 16.6 million viewers and achieved an 89.3 per cent share.

Football had already delivered some of RTVE’s biggest audiences in 2025. The men’s Nations League final was the most-watched television event of that year, attracting 8.3 million viewers and a 55.5 per cent share, while the penalty shoot-out in the Women’s European Championship final reached a 58 per cent share.