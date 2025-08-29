Spain: DAZN scores NFL deal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, and the NFL have reached a multi-year agreement to exclusively bring a selection of NFL games to fans in Spain starting with the 2025 season.

Spanish fans will be able to watch some of the league’s biggest matchups as part of their DAZN subscription through the Football and Premium plans. Coverage will kick off with the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl LIX Champions the Philadelphia Eagles on September 5th (2:20am CET).

The agreement includes five key matchups per week throughout the regular season, including the game between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders on November 16th at the Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Additionally, playoff games and Super Bowl LX will be broadcast. All games will be available with Spanish-language commentary.

Every Sunday from 7:00pm CET, fans can tune into Game Time, a new seven-hour live broadcast in Spanish inspired by the iconic NFL RedZone, offering non-stop coverage as it jumps between live games as the action unfolds. This will be complemented by NFL RedZone availability in English and new programming and original content. In addition, one game each week will be made available for free in Spain to anyone who registers with the DAZN app.

NFL games will be fully integrated into the platform’s user experience and promoted alongside DAZN’s broader sports offering. Fans will be able to watch across all connected devices, including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and gaming console.