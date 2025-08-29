Peru: Gilat lands $25m contract to power digital inclusion

Gilat Satellite Networks, a specialist in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, has announced that its Peruvian subsidiary, Gilat Perú, has signed an additional $25 million (€21.4m) agreement with Pronatel (Programa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones), Peru’s national telecommunications programme. This award is for the modernisation of the Regional Broadband network in the Cusco region. The migration is planned over the next 12 months, with services to be delivered for a period of five years.

The upgraded network will provide high-speed internet of 200 Mbps to nearly 208 public institutions, including schools, health centers, and police stations, and 69 public free WiFi Hotspots. This digital inclusion initiative will improve access to education, healthcare, and public safety services, while laying the groundwork for future bandwidth growth in rural areas that need it most.

“Our decades of experience delivering large-scale connectivity initiatives across Peru positions us to complete this migration quickly and effectively,” said Arieh Rohrstock, Corporate Senior Vice President and President, Gilat Peru. “In partnership with Pronatel, we are expanding digital inclusion by bringing the high-speed infrastructure required to strengthen critical public services in Peru’s most remote communities.”