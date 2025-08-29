Fox, YouTube TV renew distribution deal

Fox Corporation and YouTube TV today have announced a renewal of the full portfolio of Fox networks, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, Big Ten Network, the Fox network and all Fox Local Stations.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal comes in the eleventh hour, and avoids a blackout of the Fox channel bundle across the US on YouTube TV. Fox has reportedly been seeking seeking higher payments than those received by other content providers on the platform.

In a blog post, YouTube said: “We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Fox to keep their content on YouTube TV, preserve the value of our service for our subscribers and offer more flexibility in the future. This means that Fox channels, including the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, remain available for our subscribers along with 100+ channels and football fans will not miss any of the action this weekend”.