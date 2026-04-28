Roku adds Peacock to Premium Subscriptions in US

Roku has announced that NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium Plus service is now available via its Premium Subscription offerings in the US.

Roku customers can now directly subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus through their Roku account and access live events and sports, original shows, celebrated franchises, and blockbuster movies from NBCUniversal in one seamless experience on The Roku Channel.

“With Premium Subscriptions, our goal is simple: to make it easier for viewers to discover and watch the content they love without keeping track of multiple apps and logins,” commented Gil Fuchsberg, President of Subscriptions, Partnerships & Corporate Development at Roku. “Peacock is an important addition to our growing lineup of Premium Subscriptions, and we’re thrilled to give Roku customers another way to discover and engage with NBCUniversal’s world-class subscription entertainment and sports.”

“At NBCUniversal, our first priority is serving our fandoms and making it easier for our audiences to find and enjoy the content they love,” added Matt Schnaars, President of Platform Distribution & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “By bringing Peacock Premium Plus to Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel, we’re expanding access to our world-class programming and giving fans more choice in how they watch.”

Peacock Premium Plus features:

· Live sports and events, including the NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, the FIFA World Cup in Spanish, Premier League football, NFL Sunday Night Football, and much more

· An ad-free experience for hit shows and movies on demand, including NBC series such as Law & Order and One Chicago, Bravo shows including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Peacock Originals like The Traitors (pictured), alongside blockbuster Universal movies and an extensive library of fan-favorite franchises

Within Peacock Premium Plus on The Roku Channel, Roku is introducing new features that give viewers the option to pause or replay while streaming live content and events from Peacock, including sports. These are the first Cloud DVR features from Roku, with more planned for later this year.

Roku customers can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus on The Roku Channel in the US for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year.