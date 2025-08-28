GREAT! Christmas channel launches on Sept 4

GREAT! Christmas will be the first UK channel to play round-the-clock festive favourites starting from 8am on September 4th – offering a slate of 172 Christmas movies until December 25th – including the UK terrestrial TV debut of the 2022 film Christmas in the Caribbean starring Liz Hurley, Caroline Quentin and Edoardo Costa.

Other titles on the channel include Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays, starring Priscilla Presley; and Christmas at Plumhill Manor, an exclusive 2024 movie funded and produced by the channel’s owners, Narrative. Further titles include Miracle in the Highlands, Christmas Under the Stars, Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, Our Christmas Love Song, My Sweet Holiday and The Christmas Club

The channel – on Freeview 52, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and online via the Great! Player – is part of the GREAT! TV network and will replace Great! Romance from launch on September 4th until January 6th 2026, when it resumes normal romantic programming.

Steve Hornsey, Narrative Entertainment’s Vice President of Movies and Entertainment, commented: “Forget the naysayers, everybody loves Christmas – and the earlier it starts, the better. Our research suggests millions of Brits can’t wait to get into the festive spirit early, and GREAT! Christmas is the perfect place for them. Last year GREAT! Christmas was once again Britain’s favourite seasonal channel. Now it’s back for everyone who wants to escape into that warm, feel-good world of Christmas romance and family joy.”