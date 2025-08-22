Arrest in Argentina sports piracy case

Argentine justice has struck a decisive blow against audiovisual piracy in Latin America by arresting the founder of the website Al Angulo TV for the illegal broadcasting of national and international football matches and high-profile sporting events such as Formula 1 and La Liga football.

The arrest took place after a police raid at the accused’s home in Paraná, Entre Ríos, where he had a lab. Computers, phones and other technological equipment used to set up his illegal broadcasting operation were seized.

The judicial procedure was ordered by the Juzgado de Garantías 4 de San Isidro, presided over by Judge Esteban Eduardo Rossignoli, within the framework of a case handled by the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of Cybercrime (UFEIC) of San Isidro, Province of Buenos Aires, it was officially reported.

The judicial investigation was driven by the Alliance Against Audiovisual Piracy (ALIANZA) in collaboration with one of its partners, La Liga – Spain’s professional football league. The arrest was carried out by officers from the Federal Operational Unit Division of the Argentine Federal Police in Paraná and the DDI San Isidro of the Buenos Aires Provincial Police, working together under the orders of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Data provided by Alianza and La Liga helped Argentine authorities confirm the modus operandi for illegally and massively retransmitting live sports events: Al Angulo TV operated with around 14 mirror domains to replicate the stolen content, and recently even launched an Android app, achieving high levels of viewership nationwide. Alongside the recently dismantled Magis TV app, it has become one of the two most important pirate content distribution channels in the country.

According to court records, both the websites and the Al Angulo TV app were designed to monetise, generating as much income as possible through informal advertising structures that exposed users to malware infections and personal data theft. The accused managed the collected funds through virtual wallets and cryptocurrencies, which were seized.

The accused goes by the nickname ‘Shishi’ on social media and has profiles across multiple platforms and YouTube, where he used to stream. On X, he recently boasted of reaching 100,000 followers, openly stating that he knew what he was doing but that “no one could catch him,” even giving press releases to that effect. After an exhaustive digital investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office, with industry technical support, identified Shishi as the “founder and sole owner” of the website and app alangulotv, where he centralised the clandestine mass distribution of content and monetisation schemes.

This case is part of a broader international cooperation strategy against piracy led by Alianza and supported by La Liga for years. Recent achievements include:

Implementation of dynamic DNS and IP blocking against illegal sites.

A court order for the removal of the MagisTV and FlujoTV APKs from Google platforms, which the American company is refusing to comply with.

Organisation of the first anti-piracy War Room in Argentina, coordinated by La Liga, bringing together judicial experts, technicians, and audiovisual industry representatives.

A coalition with e-commerce platforms such as Mercado Libre, enabling strategic collaboration.

La Liga and Alianza reaffirm their commitment to protecting intellectual property rights, ensuring legal access to content, and safeguarding the sustainability of the sports and audiovisual industry across Latin America. They point out that the use of pirate platforms not only constitutes a crime but also poses a real risk to users. These APPs are often linked to digital fraud networks, enabling personal data theft, malware infections on devices, and exposure to scams. In addition, their use directly undermines the sports ecosystem by diverting essential resources for the development of clubs, competitions, and the fan experience.