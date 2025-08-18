Sky Sports extends US Open golf rights

Sky and the United States Golf Association (USGA) have announced a five-year broadcast extension that will see Sky Sports and NOW remain the exclusive home of the US Open Championship in the UK and Ireland until the end of 2030.

The new agreement includes the next five editions of both the US Open, the third of the four men’s major championships, and the US Women’s Open, the oldest of the LPGA Tour’s five majors. Sky Sports will continue to show live coverage of the US Amateur Championship and US Women’s Amateur Championship, the US Senior Open, and the prestigious Curtis Cup match between the S and Great Britain and Ireland.

Sky Sports’ golf rights inclue all four men’s majors and all five women’s majors exclusively live. Fans can also watch coverage of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, and Ladies European Tour, alongside team events such as the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup.

Sky Sports analysis team recently debuted its Spidercam at The Open at Royal Portrush.