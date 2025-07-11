Spidercam makes golf debut at 153rd Open on Sky Sports

Sky Sports and streaming service NOW will bring viewers every moment of The 153rd Open live from Royal Portrush, as golf’s oldest major returns to the iconic Northern Irish course for the first time since Shane Lowry’s historic win in 2019.

As the exclusive home of The Open in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports will deliver four full days of live coverage (July 17th – 20th), alongside wall-to-wall build-up programming from July 15th on Sky Sports Golf. Preview coverage includes Live at the Range, offering behind-the-scenes access throughout practice days and early rounds.

Portrush native and 2010 US Open Champion, Graeme McDowell, is joining the Sky Sports broadcast team for the first time, alongside three-time Open winner Sir Nick Faldo. Coverage will be presented by Nick Dougherty, with expert analysis from the Sky Sports Golf team including; Dame Laura Davies, Paul McGinley, Rich Beem, Wayne Riley, Iona Stephen, Henni Zuel, and Sarah Stirk.

Sky Sports will feature cutting-edge technology to elevate the viewing experience of The Open, including:

Spidercam: Making its world-first debut in live golf coverage, Spidercam will deliver unique angles and sweeping aerial shots over the 18th green, bringing fans closer to the action.

Platform Golf: A moveable stage in the Open Zone, with projected putting lines to replicate real putts from the course, giving viewers unique insight into the strategy behind key moments on the greens.

Sportsbox AI: Converts swing footage into 3D avatars for detailed analysis, offering fans a deeper understanding of each players’ technique and form.

SkyScope: Sky’s AR tool, allowing 360° swing breakdowns with lifelike avatars and immersive analysis.

Neil Armit, chief commercial officer at The R&A, commented: “The Open stands among the world’s greatest sporting occasions, an event that calls for the highest standards in live television production to ensure that millions of viewers worldwide can witness every moment, every detail of play and every chapter in the unfolding story of this historic Championship.”

Richard Bunn, chief content and revenue officer at the European Tour Group, added: “European Tour Productions has a long track record of producing coverage for many of golf’s biggest tournaments […] With new innovations such as Spidercam being rolled out this year, The 153rd Open will get fans closer to the action than ever before.”