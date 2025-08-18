Report: EE continues to deliver best mobile network in UK

RootMetrics, an Ookla company, has announced the findings of its bi-annual UK State of the Mobile Union report.

EE won or shared every UK-wide RootScore Award in H1 2025, including its twenty-fourth consecutive UK Overall RootScore Award, recognising the operator for delivering the best overall network performance across the UK for 12 years and counting. EE also earned RootMetrics’ Best 5G award and led the way in both nation-level testing and in major metropolitan markets.

Other takeaways include: