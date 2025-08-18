Report: EE continues to deliver best mobile network in UK
August 18, 2025
RootMetrics, an Ookla company, has announced the findings of its bi-annual UK State of the Mobile Union report.
EE won or shared every UK-wide RootScore Award in H1 2025, including its twenty-fourth consecutive UK Overall RootScore Award, recognising the operator for delivering the best overall network performance across the UK for 12 years and counting. EE also earned RootMetrics’ Best 5G award and led the way in both nation-level testing and in major metropolitan markets.
Other takeaways include:
- Three earned 30 RootScore Awards in major cities —the second-highest total among all operators, and down slightly from 33 in H2 2024.
- Three maintained its tally of four awards at the nation level and also retained a share of the UK-wide Text RootScore Award.
- Its speed results in major cities were largely similar to those in 2H 2024, with median download speeds above 50 Mbps in 14 cities, up from 13 last time.
- Virgin Media O2 posted better speed results in H1 2025, doubling its number of major cities with median download speeds above 50 Mbps (from five to 10) and reducing its number of cities with speeds below 40 Mbps from seven in H2 2024 to three this time.
- Vodafone’s award totals dropped at both the metro and nation levels in H1 2025, but the operator shared the Overall RootScore Award —recognising the best overall performing network(s)— with EE in Northern Ireland.
- Meanwhile, Vodafone’s speeds in major cities remained generally consistent, with the operator posting median download speeds above 50 Mbps in 12 out of 16 markets compared to 10 last time.