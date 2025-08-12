Report: Canada’s video entertainment market maintains momentum

Canada’s video entertainment sector continues its steady expansion, achieving 1 per cent value growth in 2024, and with total consumer spend projected to increase by 3 per cent in 2025. That’s according to Futuresource Consulting’s latest video insights report, which points to a market worth CA$12.4 billion (€7.75bn) by the end of the year. The specialist research firm expects incremental gains across subscription streaming, box office and transactional video segments, all helping to offset the ongoing decline of the pay-TV segment.

“Canada’s video landscape is changing,” says Rachel Mitchell, Market Analyst at Futuresource Consulting. “All the established pillars are still standing, and pay-TV remains the single largest component, accounting for around 60 per cent of total spend. But the streaming sector continues to be the driving force behind the market’s growth and innovation. The vista is shifting, not away from pay-TV entirely, but towards a model where flexibility, bundling and tiered pricing are central to how Canadians engage with entertainment.

Canada’s subscription streaming market continues to drive expansion, with 2024’s SVoD revenue up 15 per cent year-on-year. Paid subscriptions surpassed 30 million, supported by strong household penetration, increased service stacking, high-quality new content and the expansion of ad-supported tiers. And for 2025, Futuresource expects further double-digit growth.

Bundling remains a key growth engine. Telco partnerships are expanding, with most operators now offering streaming packages that include one or more SVoD services alongside broadband or mobile plans. Bell Media’s upcoming ‘All Access’ bundle – combining Crave, Disney+ and TSN – as well as Telus’s customisable streaming solution are notable examples of this trend.

“We’re seeing Canadian consumers becoming more selective,” says Mitchell, “but they’re open to ads if it means more value, and they’re adjusting bundles to fit their needs. These behaviours are helping sustain SVoD growth even in a highly saturated environment.”

Subscription pay-TV value was down 3 per cent year-on-year in 2024, with household penetration falling to 59 per cent. By 2029, Futuresource expects its share to shrink to 50 per cent. As a result, telecoms providers are responding with more integrated offerings. Rogers’ expanded content partnerships, including exclusive Canadian rights to Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal content, and Bell Media’s growing FAST and streaming integrations within Fibe TV, signal a shift toward platform convergence.

“This is not a cliff-edge decline,” says Mitchell, “and what we’re seeing here is a slow rebalancing, as traditional TV evolves into something more modular and streaming-friendly.”

Box office admissions fell by double-digits in 2024 resulting from a lack of major Hollywood releases. However, growth in premium format ticket sales helped soften the revenue decline. A stronger Q2 in 2025, driven by titles such as Minecraft, Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, has set a positive tone for the rest of this year. Looking further ahead, Futuresource expects a slate of major releases in 2026 to sustain the momentum.

In the transactional space, digital sell-through and rental revenues declined in 2024, but premium formats such as PEST and PVoD gained share, lifting average transaction values.

Futuresource forecasts a 3 per cent rebound in digital transactional revenue in 2025, supported by a stronger late-year release slate.