Survey: Brits believe bad contracts costing them £576 a year

According to data commissioned by Community Fibre, the mobile and broadband provider, Brits believe they are overpaying by an average of £576 a year due to poor-value contracts and subscriptions.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that more than a third (38 per cent) are currently tied into an agreement they do not believe represents good value for money, while one in four (26 per cent) feel the service they receive does not justify the price they pay.

The findings highlight growing consumer frustration with household bills and long-term commitments, with TV packages (32 per cent), energy contracts (26 per cent) and mobile phone contracts (14 per cent) where people feel they are not getting their money’s worth.

Brits now hold an average of seven contracts and subscriptions, yet almost two-thirds (64 per cent) admit they do not know exactly how much these commitments cost them each month and nearly one in 10 (9 per cent) say they struggle to keep track of them all.

The research also found that consumers are actively seeking better value. More than a quarter (26 per cent) are trying to find cheaper deals across most, or all of their contracts, while 23 per cent believe better alternatives are available.

When it comes to mobile phones specifically, 27 per cent want to switch to a cheaper contract. Getting the best possible price is the top priority for six in ten consumers (60 per cent), followed by knowing exactly what their monthly bill will be (56 per cent) and having access to as much data, calls and texts as possible (37 per cent).

In response, Community Fibre has launched a new Unlimited UK mobile eSIM, offering unlimited data, calls and texts on a flexible monthly renewing plan. Priced at £15/month for existing customers and £17/month for those without its broadband, the eSIM is available now.

Presenter and personal finance expert, Peter Komolafe who is supporting the launch, said: “It’s clear that households are questioning whether they’re getting value from the contracts they’re locked into. People are prioritising flexibility and better value for money, yet many admit they don’t know how much their subscriptions and contracts cost them each month. Over a quarter of consumers are looking for a cheaper mobile contract, while nearly one in five would happily keep their existing handset and simply switch to a better deal. That’s why flexible SIM-only options are becoming increasingly attractive. Consumers want straightforward pricing, no unnecessary extras and the freedom to change when their needs change. Community Fibre’s new eSIM aligns with what people want: a simple monthly plan with unlimited data, calls and texts, transparent pricing and no long-term commitment.”

Analysis by Community Fibre found that customers purchasing it’s broadband and a UK mobile eSIM together, can save £581 over 24 months versus Virgin’s 2 Gbps broadband service and an unlimited SIM-only plan. Community Fibre’s mobile-only customers can save £597 over 24 months versus O2’s equivalent unlimited SIM-only offer.

Peter Rampling, Chief Commercial Officer at Community Fibre, added: “Households are looking more closely than ever at whether they’re getting good value from the services they pay for. Our new mobile eSIM offers a simple, flexible alternative, with unlimited data, calls and texts, fast 5G connectivity and transparent monthly pricing from just £15 per month if you have Community Fibre broadband, and without long-term contracts.”