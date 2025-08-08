Malaysia: Heavy fine in Astro piracy case

A Johor-based home rental operator has agreed to pay RM70,000 (€14,200) in total compensation after admitting to illegally streaming Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad’s content to guests.

This marks the first time Measat Broadcast Systems Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Astro, has resolved a piracy case involving a short-term rental business.

The operator, trading under The Cactus X Empire, was found to have used unauthorised streaming devices to show Astro channels at rental units in Iskandar Puteri and Johor Bahru without a commercial licence.

Under a legal undertaking, the operator has committed to (i) paying RM46,000 in damages and legal costs; (ii) subscribing upfront to five AstroBIZone commercial packages for a minimum of 12 months (valued at RM24,000); and (iii) publishing a formal apology on its official Facebook page.

The public apology, now posted on Cactus Homestay JB’s Facebook page, acknowledges the infringement and urges others in the hospitality sector to use only licensed content sources when providing entertainment to customers.

“We unequivocally condemn all forms of piracy and affirm our commitment to respecting Astro’s intellectual property rights now and in the future. We are grateful to Astro for allowing us the opportunity to rectify our actions and we encourage others in the hospitality industry to learn from our experience and ensure all content made available to customers comes from legitimate and licensed sources,” read a portion of the apology notice by The Cactus X Empire.

Astro Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Tai Kam Leong commented: “We have always taken a firm position against piracy, but this case is especially significant because it highlights how illegal streaming has seeped into everyday settings like homestay. Whether you are running a hotel, café, or short-term rental, those in the hospitality industry must understand that using TV boxes to stream content without a commercial licence is not just unlawful but also undermines the entire creative economy.”

In a landmark ruling in November 2022, the High Court of Malaya affirmed that broadcasting content from unauthorised sources, including Astro broadcasts, for commercial use is illegal without the appropriate licence.