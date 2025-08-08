HbbTV releases Test Suite 2025-2

The HbbTV Association, a global initiative dedicated to providing open standards for the delivery of advanced interactive TV services through broadcast and broadband networks, has announced the release of version 2025-2 of the HbbTV Conformance Test Suite.

This latest update introduces several enhancements, with a focus on Digital Rights Management (DRM) and the inclusion of country-specific test packages, enabling manufacturers to meet local regulatory and platform requirements more efficiently. The new version supports HbbTV’s recent publication of a DRM specification enabling a reliable and standardised foundation for secure content delivery.

The Test Suite v2025-2, released by the HbbTV Testing Group, is a major update delivering broader coverage, localised enhancements, and the highest approval rates to date. The new release includes 3,416 test cases – 3,145 focused on HbbTV specifications, with the remainder covering related standards. Of these, 2,807 have been officially approved, setting a new benchmark for overall approval.

Key updates in this release include:

Three new packages of DRM and platform tests originally developed for Italy

Thirty CTA WAVE audio tests validating MPEG and Dolby codec playback

A 27 per cent increase in the Targeted Advertising (TA) approval rate and a 12 per cent increase in the Operator Application (OpApp) approval rate

“The inclusion of DRM and country-specific test cases reduces the compliance burden for manufacturers aiming to meet local market requirements, while strengthening the Test Suite’s support for HbbTV DRM functionality,” said Vincent Grivet, Chair of the HbbTV Association. “The sharp rise in approval rates – particularly for independent specifications – marks a major step forward in HbbTV’s commitment to enhance the quality, consistency, and reliability of its Test Suite.”

The Test Suite is available through registered HbbTV test centres and, as a convenience, to HbbTV members for use in their own facilities.