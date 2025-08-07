Research: Half of Brits don’t know how to back up devices

Virgin Media O2 and environmental charity, Hubbub, are urging Brits to back up and donate old phones as research reveals 46 per cent are holding onto devices due to sentimentality, with nearly 27.7 billion memories stuck in drawers across the country.

An estimated 123 million unused devices are gathering dust in drawers across the UK – largely because of the memories they hold, with almost half of Brits (46 per cent) feeling emotionally attached to them. These forgotten devices collectively store around 11 billion photos, 8.7 billion messages, and nearly 8 billion videos – moments too valuable to lose, yet too often left inaccessible.

Back-up challenges block tech donations

Going through old devices brings unexpected emotion for 54 per cent of Brits, triggering memories hidden in photos, videos and messages.

Yet many never get the chance to revisit them as 41 per cent of those holding on to devices because of sentimental content have not backed up the content anywhere else, and one-in-four of those who have content stored in general admit they’re not confident about backing it up. Almost half (46 per cent) of people who have old or unused devices wish they knew how to protect old photos and videos, while 44 per cent have never tried.

Despite these back-up challenges, many people want their old tech to be used by someone who needs it. Over half (54 per cent) of Brits would donate their old devices to charity if they knew it would go to someone in need. Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) like the idea of their tech getting a second life, and almost half (49 per cent) would feel proud knowing it could help someone stay connected.

But post-pandemic, charitable giving has declined – with just over one in 10 Brits saying they’re less active in supporting causes, and 32 per cent admitting they feel less connected to community needs. Just over one-in-three Brits (34 per cent) feel guilty for not doing more.

Alex Robinson, CEO at Hubbub, said: “We’re still seeing people across the UK struggling with device access, even years after the height of the pandemic. Charities continue to approach us on an almost weekly basis in urgent need of devices to support the people they work with. Covid may have shone a spotlight on the issue, but it hasn’t gone away. While we’re pleased to have donated over 24,000 devices, there’s more work to be done. That’s why we’re encouraging anyone with an old device at home to donate and make a real difference.”