Goalhanger signs clips deal with La Liga

Goalhanger has signed a three-year deal with La Liga EA Sports, securing official rights to weekly clips from the top flight Spanish football league.

Launching this season, The Rest Is Football: LALIGA is a new video first edition of the popular podcast, hosted by Gary Lineker and presenter Alex Aljoe. Available on Spotify and YouTube for audiences in the UK and Ireland, with audio released globally, each episode will feature clips from every La Liga match, alongside expert analysis and discussion.

The partnership brings fans exclusive access to action from iconic clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Athletic Club – all delivered through the distinctive tone and insight of The Rest Is Football.

Tony Pastor, Co-Founder of Goalhanger, commented: “Bringing weekly match action to The Rest Is Football feels like the natural next step for the show. Podcasting is no longer just an audio medium – video is transforming how people engage with our content and bringing in entirely new audiences. We’re increasingly seeing fans watch the show on Spotify or stream it to their TVs via YouTube. We first saw the impact of that shift during the last Men’s Euros – of the 19.6 million downloads and streams that month, more than half came from YouTube. Since then, we’ve added video to our Spotify feed and seen consumption explode. This is the brave new world of podcasting, and it’s maturing fast. Now we’ve got a show with match highlights, top-tier analysis, and Gary Lineker leading the charge. Sound familiar?”

Lineker said: “I’ve made no secret of my love for Spanish football over the years. Ever since I played there in the late ’80s, I’ve followed the story of La Liga closely. Now, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford joining Jude Bellingham and Conor Gallagher in Spain, all eyes will be on La Liga’s biggest games each week. The Rest Is Football: LALIGA will be the perfect way to catch all the goals and key action. I can’t wait.”

Aljoe (pictured) said: “My love for Spanish football is what led me into a career in TV broadcasting. I had the incredible privilege of working with Real Madrid TV during Zinedine Zidane’s legendary reign – a golden era that saw Los Blancos lift three consecutive Champions League trophies and redefine greatness on the European stage. But my passion goes far beyond the pitch. It’s in the language, the late-night tapas, the rhythm of Spanish life, the historic rivalries, the breathtaking stadiums, and the way football is lived as a religion. Now, we finally have somewhere to talk about it all.”

Keegan Pierce, Director of International Relations, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Goalhanger, one of the UK’s most respected and engaging voices in football storytelling. This ground-breaking partnership will bring La Liga even closer to fans in the UK and beyond—offering world-class analysis, compelling narratives, and the best moments from our matches every week. Gary Lineker is a true legend of La Liga and we’re excited to collaborate with him again and to create something truly special for football lovers everywhere.”

This news follows a June announcement that The Rest Is Football had partnered with DAZN.