Prima TV divests Italian DTT multiplex

Prima TV, a company owned by Tarak Ben Ammar and Naguib Sawiris, has sold its DTT multiplex (Mux) in Italy to Syes (System Engineering Solutions) for approximately €2.5 million.

This transaction was approved by Italy’s Communications Authority (AgCom).

The sale comes after Prima TV’s Mux business unit, called 3DFree, was initially transferred to a new company, Dfree, before being sold to Syes. The Mux covers 95.2 per cent of the Italian population.

Prima TV has been facing financial difficulties, reporting a loss of over €18.5 million in 2024, following an €11 million loss in the previous year. Revenues also decreased, and the company’s Mux operations contributed negatively due to contract terminations and a challenging advertising market.

The company’s revenues also declined from €16.6 million to €13.1 million year-over-year.

The losses are primarily attributed to the poor performance of its 3DFree Mux operations, which suffered from terminated contracts (including with Sky Italia) and an uncertain advertising market.