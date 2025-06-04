Lineker’s The Rest Is Football scores highlights deal with DAZN

Gary Lineker has agreed a deal with sports streaming service DAZN to feature FIFA Club World Cup footage in his popular The Rest Is Football podcast. The video version of the podcast, which sees Lineker joined by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards to discuss the current happening in the beautiful game, will include footage of the Club World Cup in the video version of the show.

Viewers/listeners can also expect cross-platform collaboration throughout the tournament — including FIFA Club World Cup preview episodes, exclusive match footage within podcast and video content, social cutdowns, newsletter features, and live coverage from the team.

Lineker left the BBC in May after 26 years.

Tony Pastor, co-founder at Goalhanger (distributor of the podcast), commented: “The Rest Is Football isn’t just being listened to — it’s being watched, shared, and talked about across Spotify, YouTube, TikTok, X, and Instagram. Partnering with DAZN to bring official match clips into the mix is the natural next step — adding energy, context, and taking the conversation to the next level. With over 6 million episode views and listens each month, and huge engagement across social, it’s already the UK’s most popular sports podcast. As the way fans experience football evolves, The Rest Is Football is right at the heart of it.”

Pete Oliver, CEO of growth markets at DAZN, added: “The Rest Is Football is essential viewing and listening for fans who want insight, entertainment, and personality — and this partnership is a brilliant way to bring the FIFA Club World Cup even closer to that audience. It’s about connecting global football with the voices fans trust and love, and showing the tournament in a fresh, exciting, and authentically British way. As the global broadcast partner of the FIFA Club World Cup and the only place where fans in the UK can watch every game for free, there was no better partner than Goalhanger.”

The FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in the US on June 15th with DAZN holding the global distribution rights.