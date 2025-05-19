Lineker steps down at BBC

Long-serving BBC presenter Gary Lineker has confirmed that will leave his role at following the final episode of Match of the Day for the 2024/25 season on May 25th – 26 years after he took over from Des Lynam. The highest-paid on-air talent at the broadcaster will not be part of the BBC’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season’s FA Cup coverage.

Lineker recently shared a social media post about Zionism which included an illustration of a rat, historically used as an antisemitic insult. The presenter apologised, saying he would never knowingly have shared anything antisemitic. But the furore around the post has ultimately led to his exit.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, commented: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season. Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

Lineker said: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio. I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for. However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Amol Rajan last week, Linkeker indicated his next career move “won’t be more telly”, adding: “I think I’ll step back from that now [and…] probably focus more on the podcast world”. Lineker holds a third of the shares in Goalhanger, the company behind hit podcasts including The Rest is History and The Rest is Politics.

It is not the first time that Lineker has caused controversy via his social media posts. In March 2023, he was temporarily suspended by the BBC after criticising the Conservative government’s asylum policy. At the time, he was backed by a number of fellow BBC presenters, pundits and commentators who effectively went on strike until Lineker was reinstated.