Survey: Most Brits support age verification for adult sites

July 25th saw new rules from the Online Safety Act come into place, requiring adult websites and others that might contain adult content to verify that users are over the age of 18. A YouGov polling shows that, in the six days since the rules came into force, one in four Brits (26 per cent) have encountered the new restrictions while browsing.

A large majority of people (69 per cent) say they support the new rules, including 46 per cent who do so “strongly”. Prior to the introduction of the rules, support had stood at 80 per cent although please note that this was with a slightly different question wording that specified “pornography websites” only, whereas today’s poll asks about “websites that may contain pornographic material”. Although young people are more likely to oppose the measures, a large majority of still support them:

Support for the measures comes in spite of the fact that the public are even less likely to think the new rules will actually work than they were before the changes came into effect. Now only 24 per cent of Brits think the restrictions will be effective in preventing under-18s from accessing pornography online, down from 34 per cent last week.